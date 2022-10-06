AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday.

The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release.

“Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana offenses is a huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri,” Jacob Hummel, president of the Missouri AFL-CIO, said in a statement.

Hummel, a former state senator from St. Louis, touted “significant revenue” expected for the state’s coffers as well as freeing up law enforcement “to focus on fighting serious and violent crime” in the union’s endorsement.

“We urge Missourians to support this common-sense proposal to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize marijuana for adult use,” Hummel said.

Stephen Webber, political director for the Missouri AFL-CIO, said the union’s executive board recommended endorsing Amendment 3 at the union’s statewide convention in August.

Delegates to the convention then voted to endorse the plan, he said.

The AFL-CIO is only the latest organization to make its position known on Amendment 3.

St. Louis-area chapters of the NAACP, the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the ACLU of Missouri have backed the amendment.

The Missouri Democratic Party and the Missouri Libertarian Party are staying neutral.

And, the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and the state’s four Roman Catholic bishops are among opponents of the plan.

The program allows current medical marijuana companies to access full recreational licenses before others, which has generated opposition from legalization advocates who want a more open cannabis market.

Amendment 3 would legalize possession of 3 ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 and older.

The state would tax retail purchases at 6%, with revenue generated first going toward running the program and then to processing the expungements for past marijuana offenses.

State public defenders, nonprofits and agencies working on addiction treatment, as well as the Missouri Veterans Commission and “allied state agencies,” would receive the leftover money, according to the amendment.

_____