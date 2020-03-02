Buzz kill? Missouri lawmakers have their own ideas for medical marijuana program

The company won't approve just anyone.

A patient must meet one of the state's "qualifying conditions" for a medical marijuana ID card, and must prove it by uploading a Missouri photo ID, medical records or a picture of a prescription bottle "for the condition your are claiming qualifies you for the program."

One company, Green Health Docs, offers in-person visits as well as a "telemedicine" option.

Merideth said closing off "tele-health" options for patients would drive up the price of consultations. He said it would benefit some doctors, but not others.

"The more you drive down the number of physicians that are doing this, the higher they can charge for appointments," he said.

Patterson, a general surgeon, said he drafted his legislation in consultation with legislative staff and the Missouri State Medical Association.

Patterson has chosen not to participate in the medical marijuana program. He said many of his colleagues don't participate, either.

But they might — if the Legislature tightened up the program, Patterson said.