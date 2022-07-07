Cannabis workers at St. Charles County dispensary vote for union

JEFFERSON CITY — Workers at an O’Fallon medical marijuana dispensary voted to unionize on Thursday, the second successful unionization effort in recent months among Missouri cannabis employees, organizers said.

In a news release, Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union said workers at the Bloom Medicinals dispensary in O’Fallon, located at 6700 Highway N, voted to allow the union to represent employees in bargaining negotiations with management.

“Since our first union election earlier this year we’ve heard from cannabis workers across the region who are interested in what forming a union would mean for them,” said David Cook, president of the local UFCW.

“These are workers in an industry that is brand new to the state and will only continue to grow, and they want to ensure that they are able to grow with it and be financially secure,” he said.

No one immediately responded to a phone message left with the person listed as the contact for Bloom Medicinals in state records.

Workers at the Root 66 dispensary on South Grand in St. Louis in April became the first Missouri cannabis workers to vote to unionize.

