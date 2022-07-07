 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cannabis workers at St. Charles County dispensary vote for union

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY — Workers at an O’Fallon medical marijuana dispensary voted to unionize on Thursday, the second successful unionization effort in recent months among Missouri cannabis employees, organizers said.

In a news release, Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union said workers at the Bloom Medicinals dispensary in O’Fallon, located at 6700 Highway N, voted to allow the union to represent employees in bargaining negotiations with management.

“Since our first union election earlier this year we’ve heard from cannabis workers across the region who are interested in what forming a union would mean for them,” said David Cook, president of the local UFCW.

“These are workers in an industry that is brand new to the state and will only continue to grow, and they want to ensure that they are able to grow with it and be financially secure,” he said.

No one immediately responded to a phone message left with the person listed as the contact for Bloom Medicinals in state records.

People are also reading…

Workers at the Root 66 dispensary on South Grand in St. Louis in April became the first Missouri cannabis workers to vote to unionize.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News