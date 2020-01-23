Decision day: Missouri begins licensing medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — Missouri on Thursday began notifying hundreds of business hopefuls whether or not they would receive a license to sell medical marijuana to qualified patients.
The Department of Health and Senior Services plans to license 192 dispensaries statewide — 24 in each of the state’s congressional districts — to sell marijuana legally to Missourians with a valid medical marijuana patient card.
Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications, making it the most competitive field for licenses to enter the state’s medical marijuana industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in sales by 2025.
Regulators began notifying each of the applicants whether they scored high enough to win a license on Thursday morning. The DHSS plans to publish the winners once all applicants have been notified.
Nearly 400 license applications have been submitted for marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to state records.
Despite the large number of applications, only about 50 such dispensaries will be licensed in the metro area.
Two congressional districts cover St. Louis and St. Louis County and parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties. Other Missouri counties in the metro area will likely get some of the dispensaries allocated to two congressional districts that stretch west to Jefferson City and south to the state border.
Missouri became the 33rd state to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes after 65% of voters in November 2018 approved Amendment 2, starting a stampede of business owners looking to capitalize on the new market. Sales are expected to begin as early as spring.
Applicants for medical marijuana businesses in the St. Louis area included first-time entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses from a wide array of backgrounds. They also include prominent lawyers, people with ties to state politics and business executives in other industries, in addition to large marijuana retailers from other states.
In their applications, hopefuls described the minutiae of their business plans, including the economic impact to their communities, how they’d control odor, and how they’d keep the drug from entering the illegal market.
Companies hired high-powered lobbyists and contributed money to politicians as they angled for a slice of the business. The state hired a third-party scorer to ease concerns over possible favoritism.
Including growers, testing labs and other marijuana-based businesses, at least 667 applications were submitted for brick-and-mortar locations in the St. Louis area, from Elsberry to De Soto and from Washington to the city of St. Louis, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.
Of those applications, 62 won licenses to grow, process, test and transport marijuana in the St. Louis area.
State law prohibits municipalities from forbidding state-approved marijuana businesses, but allows them to set zoning laws and certain operating conditions.
Filing to become a legal marijuana user opened in late June; Missouri has approved at least 30,000 patients with qualifying conditions to legally buy or use marijuana, and in some cases grow it at home.
This article will be updated.