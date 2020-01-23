Decision day: Missouri begins licensing medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — Missouri on Thursday began notifying hundreds of business hopefuls whether or not they would receive a license to sell medical marijuana to qualified patients.

The Department of Health and Senior Services plans to license 192 dispensaries statewide — 24 in each of the state’s congressional districts — to sell marijuana legally to Missourians with a valid medical marijuana patient card.

Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications, making it the most competitive field for licenses to enter the state’s medical marijuana industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in sales by 2025.

Regulators began notifying each of the applicants whether they scored high enough to win a license on Thursday morning. The DHSS plans to publish the winners once all applicants have been notified.

Nearly 400 license applications have been submitted for marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to state records.

Despite the large number of applications, only about 50 such dispensaries will be licensed in the metro area.