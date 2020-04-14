Earth City medical marijuana company trades one dispensary license for another

The health department, in a news release, indicated the Tuesday settlement wasn’t a sign of more settlements to come — at least if a settlement would result in more licenses being issued.

Because BeLeaf traded one license for another, the agreement would result in no “additional product in the marketplace,” the department said.

The state also said it would issue a testing facility license to Green Precision Analytics Inc., a high-scoring applicant for one of a limited number of licenses to test marijuana for impurities before it heads to the market.

“Neither case involved allegations with regard to scoring, as both applicants received scores among the very top,” the state said in the release.

“We remain committed to upholding our system of awarding licenses and will continue to defend the remaining appeals filed with the Administrative Hearing Commission,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the department, said in a statement.