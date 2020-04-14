Earth City medical marijuana company trades one dispensary license for another

JEFFERSON CITY — State medical marijuana regulators said Tuesday they settled a dispute with Earth City-based BeLeaf Medical by allowing the company to surrender one of its dispensary licenses in exchange for another.
The Department of Health and Senior Services, which regulates the medical marijuana program, said BeLeaf would give up a license it won to open a dispensary on Lafayette Avenue in St. Louis in exchange for a license to open a dispensary on Manchester Avenue in the city.
The state limited dispensary licenses to 24 in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Both BeLeaf applications ranked in the top 24 in the congressional district that covers St. Louis, but the Manchester location didn’t win a license.
Hundreds of medical marijuana business applicants filed appeals with the state Administrative Hearing Commission after the state rejected their applications.
Jilted applicants have said the state’s limits on marijuana licenses would impede patient access, violating the 2018 constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana. Applicants also faulted the state's scoring system in their appeals.
Officials have stuck by their strict limits on business licenses, saying they don’t want product diverted to the black market.
The health department, in a news release, indicated the Tuesday settlement wasn’t a sign of more settlements to come — at least if a settlement would result in more licenses being issued.
Because BeLeaf traded one license for another, the agreement would result in no “additional product in the marketplace,” the department said.
The state also said it would issue a testing facility license to Green Precision Analytics Inc., a high-scoring applicant for one of a limited number of licenses to test marijuana for impurities before it heads to the market.
“Neither case involved allegations with regard to scoring, as both applicants received scores among the very top,” the state said in the release.
“We remain committed to upholding our system of awarding licenses and will continue to defend the remaining appeals filed with the Administrative Hearing Commission,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the department, said in a statement.
The Post-Dispatch reported in February that BeLeaf Medical won the second-most medical marijuana licenses in the state. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
The business, which since 2015 was one of two Missouri companies allowed to grow hemp to produce CBD oil, won a total of 10 marijuana business licenses.
Four BeLeaf executives were board members of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, an industry trade group that retains former House Speaker Steve Tilley, an ally to Gov. Mike Parson, as a lobbyist.
Sales of medical marijuana are expected to begin sometime this summer.
