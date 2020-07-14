Illinois pulls in $52 million in first 6 months of marijuana legalization

CHICAGO — The legalization of marijuana in Illinois brought in $52 million during the first six months of 2020, the governor's office said Tuesday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the $52 million makes up the industry’s tax revenue for the first half of the year, and he promised to reinvest that money in local communities.

“Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation, and we're ensuring that communities that have been hurt by the war on drugs have the opportunity to participate,” Pritzker said.

The sale and usage of marijuana in Illinois was legalized effective Jan. 1, though both remain heavily regulated.

Under Illinois' Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, 25% of tax revenues brought in by recreational cannabis sales will be spent to combat substance abuse, mental health issues and crime prevention, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Consumers have purchased more than $239 million in marijuana during the first six months of legalization, according to the release.

“A portion of every dollar spent will be reinvested in communities that have suffered from decades of disinvestment,” Pritzker said.

