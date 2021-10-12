 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rejects Missouri’s residency rule for medical marijuana
0 comments

Judge rejects Missouri’s residency rule for medical marijuana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legal marijuana growing in Missouri

A strain of marijuana called Power Plant is photographed on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the University City home of a grower who is cultivating in his basement legally for personal use. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A federal judge has struck down Missouri’s requirement that a majority of the owners of companies that dispense, grow or manufacture marijuana must be state residents.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey last week issued a permanent injunction against the residency requirement, The Kansas City Star reported. She had issued a temporary injunction in June.

Missouri voters approved creation of a medical marijuana industry in the state in 2018. One of the regulations required that state-licensed marijuana cultivation plants, dispensaries and manufacturing facilities must be at least 51% owned by people who had lived in Missouri for at least one year.

Mark Toigo, a Pennsylvania-based investor, filed a lawsuit last December challenging the requirement, arguing that it violated the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the medical marijuana program, did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the agency would appeal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public safety director addresses Reign and weekend cruising

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News