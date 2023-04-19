KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood City Council is considering an operating permit for a marijuana dispensary on Manchester Road that, if approved, would be the city's first pot business.

New Growth Horizon seeks to open a full-service dispensary at the site of a former tire and auto shop at 10855 Manchester Road. The dispensary would serve both recreational and medicinal marijuana users and include an enclosed drive-thru lane for pickup orders only.

The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last month to recommend the city council approve the project. The council could vote on the permit May 18 at the earliest and an initial hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kirkwood City Hall at 139 South Kirkwood Road.

New Growth's planned renovation of the property would turn a service bay into the drive-thru service lane, according to planning documents. The overhead doors of the bay would be required to be closed during each customer's transaction and open only to allow customers in and out. The dispensary, which would operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, would retain an on-site, armed security guard and use 24-hour video surveillance.

Recreational pot sales from the dispensary would be taxed at 3 cents in the dollar after voters approved the tax earlier this month. Kirkwood was one of dozens of local governments across the state that approved the new tax in April, including Des Peres and Maryland Heights, which had both approved new marijuana facilities in recent months.

New Growth also sells retail pot in Crestwood and the Mehlville area branded as Proper Cannabis, and a marijuana growing and processing plant in Rock Hill.

In total, there are 65 marijuana dispensaries now operating in the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All but four of the dispensaries sell to recreational users in addition to medical users.

Some pot facilities have faced pushback. In Olivette, Proper pulled its application to operate a pot farm out of a warehouse in May after strong opposition from residents who voiced concerns about odor.

Last fall, Olivette enacted restrictions on facilities growing or processing marijuana that include a 750-foot buffer between the facilities and any homes and strict odor mitigation rules. Voters in April also approved a 3-cent sales tax on any future recreation pot sales.

State law bars cities from banning medical marijuana businesses, but it allows them to set limited regulations on their locations and hours of operation, including a maximum 1,000-foot buffer between medical pot businesses and schools, daycares and places of worship. Kirkwood, which first adopted zoning ordinances allowing medical marijuana businesses in 2018, requires the maximum buffer.

Cities, however, can hold a public vote on whether to bar marijuana businesses from serving recreational users.