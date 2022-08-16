Marijuana is on Missouri’s ballot in November. Here’s what’s in the proposal.

Missouri voters will get to vote on whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana on Nov. 8.

Although legalizing recreational marijuana is one of the biggest head turners, the upcoming ballot question touches on a lot more than legally buying a pre-rolled joint.

The initiative also includes measures for automatic expungement for people who have nonviolent marijuana-related crimes, protections for medical marijuana users, taxing the sale of marijuana and more.

The ballot initiative was launched by Legal Missouri 2022, a group that’s led by some of those who pushed for the 2018 amendment that legalized medical marijuana in the state and is backed by much of Missouri’s medical marijuana industry.

Last week, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified 214,000 signatures, securing the marijuana ballot question for the November 8 election.

Here’s what else you need to know about the upcoming vote and what it means for the state.

What are voters voting on?

On Nov. 8, voters will be asked to vote on whether to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove bans on marijuana sales, consumption and manufacturing for adults over 21 years old. If passed, the vote would legalize recreational use of marijuana and would put in place a number of measures that would shape and regulate the state’s marijuana industry.

If the majority of people do vote yes on that ballot question, the entire petition would be effective starting Dec. 8, 2022, which would make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

What does it mean that it’s a change to the state’s constitution?

The recreational marijuana proposal is an amendment to the Missouri Constitution. Once approved, it can only be changed or repealed by another statewide vote.

Because changing the constitution is a difficult process, it may be hard to modify the recreational marijuana program once it’s approved.

The amendment allows the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services some discretion over how the program is administered and the Missouri General Assembly would likely have some ability to make changes. But any alterations would have to be in line with the amendment, which would limit what can be done.

What is the language on the ballot?

The full petition is way too long to put on a ballot, so this is the exact text that voters will see when they go to the polls:

“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to: Remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijunana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one; require a registration care for personal cultivation with prescribed limits; allow persons with certain marijunana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged; establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates; issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs? State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of 5.5 million, and annual revenue of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least 13.8 million.”

What would the vote change?

Legalize recreational marijuana: The amendment would remove the state’s ban on marijuana sales, consumption and manufacturing for people who are 21 years of age or older. Medical marijuana was legalized in 2018, but this measure would allow for anyone of age to partake in the substance.

Expungement for people with marijuana charges: The initiative also includes automatic expungement for many people who have nonviolent marijuana-related crimes on their record. This means if someone does have a nonviolent marijuana charge, they won’t have to petition for their crimes to be expunged, they’ll ideally just be removed from their record straight away.

State and local government marijuana taxes: In addition to legalizing marijuana, the state would also be able to tax marijuana sales. The state would be able to impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana, and local governments can additionally tax the sale of marijuana up to 3%. On the state level, those taxes can rake in at least $40.8 million in revenue a year, and local governments could see upwards of $13.8 million in revenue a year.

Create a licensing process: The amendment would establish the rules around who can get a license to sell marijuana as part of the state’s recreational program. Those who currently have a license to sell medical marijuana would have a right to get a recreational license too. Beyond that, the amendment would create a “micro-licensing” program for people and businesses to apply for. Those would be granted through a lottery process, and there are only a certain number of licenses available in each congressional district.

An expanded medical marijuana industry: Medical marijuana was legalized in Missouri in 2018 by nearly two-thirds of voters. The program was backed by the same groups that have pushed for the current ballot initiative.

It’s going to lengthen the amount of time that medical marijuana cards issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services are good for. Those cards are good for one year, but if the initiative passes, they would be good for three years. The same would be true for patient cultivation cards, which allow patients to grow their own marijuana at home.

The petition would also allow nurse practitioners and physicians to certify people for the medical marijuana program. Currently, the DHSS has to certify patients but this way a private doctor or nurse practitioner can recommend the program to the patient.

There would also be added protections for patients who use medical marijuana but are concerned about keeping their job or custody of their kids. If this amendment is added to the state’s constitution, having a medical marijuana card cannot be used against patients.

Allow people to grow their own marijuana plants: Recreational marijuana users would be able to register for a cultivation card, which would allow them to grow up to three marijuana plants in their private residence. The plants also cannot be visible from a public space or kept in a locked space or the owner could be fined.

Currently, medical marijuana patients can cultivate their own marijuana if they have a cultivation card issued by the state. Those cards are valid for a year at a time, but if the petition passes they would be valid for three years at a time.The cost of cultivation cards would also be reduced to $50. They currently cost $100.

Who would be able to buy and use marijuana?

People who are 21 years and older would be able to buy and use marijuana recreationally.

People who are 18 years old and older with a DHSS-issued medical marijuana card would also be able to purchase marijuana from medical dispensaries.

Who would be able to sell marijuana?

Businesses would need a state license in order to sell, cultivate or manufacture marijuana. This would be the only legal route to sell marijuana, if the amendment is added to the state constitution.

If passed, how long would it take before you can apply for a license?

If passed, the effective date of the amendment is exactly 30 days after the vote, so the entire petition would be effective by Dec. 8. However, it might take a bit longer until people can buy and sell marijuana recreationally.

If the amendment passes, the health department must make license applications for smaller businesses available within 180 days after Dec. 8, the effective date of the petition. The department has to start accepting applications within 270 days after.

Existing, large-scale medical marijuana operations that actually cultivate, manufacture and distribute marijuana can start submitting requests for comprehensive licenses (which expands their business to cultivating and distributing for recreational marijuana) as soon as Dec. 8. The health department has to start awarding those requests within 60 days of receipt.

For businesses that are interested in starting a new comprehensive marijuana facility from scratch for the purpose of cultivating or manufacturing non-medical marijuana, the process of getting license and approval could take at least a year, according to Payne.

What would it mean for people with past marijuana-related charges?

In order to qualify to sell or manufacture marijuana, business owners cannot plead guilty or be found guilty of a felony offense, with exceptions for:

Marijuana charges (unless the felony was for providing marijuana to a minor)

A nonviolent offense that was more than five years ago and that the person was not incarcerated for.

The person was released from probation or parole more than five years ago and has not been convicted of any felony offenses since.

The petition also calls for automatic expungement for nonviolent marijuana charges.

Expunging a record means that the court would seal a criminal charge so it is no longer public. However, the record can still be unsealed with a court order, according to the Missouri Bar.

So, any person who is not currently incarcerated but has a nonviolent marijuana charge, with the exception of driving under the influence and selling marijuana to minors, would have their record reviewed and expunged by the courts within six months after Dec. 8. The process might take longer for some, since cases would be reviewed based on the severity of the case. For example, less severe cases would be expunged first, according to Payne.

Sealing those records could affect thousands of people’s access to employment, housing and wages. Expungement would not apply to people with charges of violent crimes, or whose offenses involved distribution to a minor or driving under the influence of marijuana.

Other states that have automatic expungement on certain marjiuana charges include California, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

What about people who are currently in jail or prison for marijuana?

People who are still incarcerated would not automatically have their charges dropped or expunged if the petition passes. However, people with nonviolent charges would be able to petition to be released from jail or be removed from parole and probation and have their records expunged.

What if the charge was considered a violent crime?

If a person does have a violent charge against them, they would be able to buy marijuana as much as they want, but they won’t be able to start a licensed marijuana business.

If they are in jail with a violent marijuana charge, they likely won’t be able to successfully petition for an early release or to be removed from probation. But if the person committed a violent crime, while in possession of marijuana, it’s likely that that marijuana charge would still be expunged once they are released from jail, according to Payne.

What are the points of tension?

Other criminal justice reform activists still have concerns about the ballot initiative — even with the expungement clause— because it also includes other criminal penalties that would then become enshrined in the state constitution, like a provision that allows for fines of up to $100 for smoking marijuana in public.

