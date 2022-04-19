Marijuana legalization advances in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of a key House committee on Tuesday backed a plan to fully legalize marijuana, propelling the measure to the full Missouri House for debate.

The House Rules Committee voted 6-4 to keep alive the so-called Cannabis Freedom Act, which would require the state to issue twice as many marijuana business licenses as were issued under the medical program.

The action Tuesday sets up a possible debate before the full House in the near future. Four weeks remain before the Legislature's annual session ends.

If the plan clears the House, the Senate would need to act before May 13 to send the legislation to Gov. Mike Parson.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a St. Peters Republican who chairs the House Rules Committee, said Tuesday he had "grave concerns" about the Cannabis Freedom Act as drafted.

"I think there needs to be additional testing of the cannabis in the marketplace," Christofanelli said. "I think there needs to be reasonable limits placed on possession and grow facilities."

Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, who is sponsoring the plan, said he understood Christofanelli's concerns, "especially with the testing side of that."

"We do need to add that to this legislation," Hicks said.

Reps. Wes Rogers and Ashley Aune, both Kansas City Democrats, said they would support the effort to legalize marijuana despite controversial changes made to the bill.

One change made by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, would bar transgender women from accessing no-interest loans available to women-owned cannabis businesses.

"I have it on good authority those amendments will be removed from this bill," Rogers said.

Both Aune and Rogers helped lift the bill to the House floor, along with Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson.

"Legalize it," Proudie said before the vote.

Hicks, as well as Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Jason Chipman, R-Steelville, joined with the three Democrats to send the legislation to the full House for consideration.

Hicks and others have expressed a desire for the Legislature to legalize marijuana rather than voters doing so through an initiative petition.

The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign is currently collecting signatures for a place on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Opponents of Legal Missouri argue the proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by a majority of voters, would unfairly advantage current medical marijuana business license holders.

The campaign said Tuesday it had collected its 200,000th signature over the weekend, making backers confident the campaign would make the ballot.

The campaign must turn in about 170,000 valid signatures by May 8; Legal Missouri wants a signature "cushion" in case a large number of its signatures are invalidated.

"To be clear, this is not a done deal," John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri, said on Tuesday. "Our campaign will continue to collaborate with voters in the coming days and weeks."

The legislation is House Bill 2704.

