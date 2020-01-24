Missouri announces winners of medical marijuana dispensary licenses

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials on Friday revealed the long-anticipated list of businesses that will be allowed to sell medical marijuana to qualified patients starting later this year.
The list of winners was posted online Friday.
The Department of Health and Senior Services plans to license 192 dispensaries statewide — 24 in each of the state’s congressional districts — to sell marijuana legally to Missourians with a valid medical marijuana patient card.
In the 1st Congressional District, 14 dispensary applications for St. Louis city locations won licenses, while the remaining 10 licenses in the congressional district went to locations in St. Louis County.
In Florissant, three locations were licensed. St. Ann and University City each saw two successful applicants. The remaining three licenses went to locations in Berkeley, Ferguson and Hazelwood.
In the 2nd Congressional District, which covers parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, the 24 winning dispensaries will be spread among numerous municipalities.
Three dispensaries that listed Ellisville addresses won licenses, while O'Fallon, Ballwin, Creve Coeur, Valley Park and Fenton each saw two successful applicants.
Chesterfield, Clayton, Eureka, St. Charles and St. Peters will also see one dispensary each if winners in each of those cities follow through with their business plans.
Six other winners in the 2nd Congressional District listed St. Louis County addresses.
In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties, and all of Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties, winning St. Louis area applicants were located in House Springs, Imperial, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, St. Peters, Troy, Union, Washington, and Wright City.
Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications, making it the most competitive field for licenses to enter the state’s medical marijuana industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in sales by 2025.
In the St. Louis metropolitan area, the state received nearly 400 license applications for dispensaries, even though only about 50 will be awarded.
Zach Mangelsdorf, owner of North Medical Group, said his company received two dispensary licenses: one for its location at 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive in Hillsboro, and the second for 1709 State Highway Z in Pevely.
The company submitted three other dispensary applications, three cultivation applications, and one infused product manufacturing application. The state rejected the company’s cultivation and manufacturing applications earlier this month, and on Thursday rejected the company’s other three dispensary applications, Mangelsdorf said.
“We’re just ecstatic to have something,” he said.
Janette Hamilton, owner of TriCept Wellness, which submitted an application to open a dispensary at 4910 Natural Bridge Ave. in St. Louis, said her rejection by the DHSS was "very frustrating."
TriCept Wellness earned the 16th highest score in the 1st Congressional District, yet did not receive a license. Lower-scoring applications did, however.
She said the state has not provided an answer as to why TriCept's application was rejected.
"You just receive a generic rejection letter, and then you try to get details ... they say you just have to go through the appeals process," Hamilton said.
"On this application there's nothing we could've done differently," she said. "I just don't understand."
This article will be updated.
St. Louis area approved dispensaries
These are the 72 businesses and their locations approved as medical marijuana dispensaries in the three congressional districts that include the St. Louis area.
|Applicant Entity Name
|Location Street
|Location City
|Location Zip Code
|Congressional District GIS Confirmed
|Unknown field 1
|Unknown field 2
|Unknown field 3
|Unknown field 4
|Unknown field 5
|Unknown field 6
|Unknown field 7
|VMO-Ops, Inc.
|3420 IOWA AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|BeLeaf Medical LLC
|6036 DELMAR BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63112
|1
|GF Wellness S. Grand LLC
|3737 S GRAND BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|COMO HEALTH LLC
|11088 NEW HALLS FERRY RD
|FLORISSANT
|63136
|1
|FP4-Broadway LLC
|8542 N BROADWAY
|SAINT LOUIS
|63147
|1
|Agri-Genesis LLC
|6407 MICHIGAN AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63111
|1
|BeLeaf Medical LLC
|2734 LAFAYETTE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63104
|1
|FP2-Natural Bridge LLC
|4451 BROWN RD
|BERKELEY
|63134
|1
|Heya St. Ann Retail II LLC
|10417 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD
|SAINT ANN
|63074
|1
|TCAppliCO LLC
|3230 PARKER RD
|FLORISSANT
|63033
|1
|V3 Mo Vending 2, LLC
|7766 N LINDBERGH BLVD
|HAZELWOOD
|63042
|1
|COMO HEALTH LLC
|5501 CHIPPEWA ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63109
|1
|6662 Delmar SL, LLC
|6662 DELMAR BLVD STE A
|UNIVERSITY CY
|63130
|1
|BeLeaf Medical LLC
|1315 CHEROKEE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|GF Wellness Franz Park LLC
|6660 MANCHESTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63139
|1
|TriCept Wellness, LLC
|4910 NATURAL BRIDGE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63115
|1
|Holistic Missouri LLC
|20 S EUCLID AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63108
|1
|BeLeaf Medical LLC
|10436 PAGE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1
|BeLeaf Medical LLC
|4108 MANCHESTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|Growing Jobs Missouri LLC
|5870 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR
|SAINT LOUIS
|63112
|1
|VMO-Ops Inc
|2001 OLIVE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63103
|1
|Occidental Group, Inc.
|7555 OLIVE BLVD
|UNIVERSITY CY
|63130
|1
|FP1-S Florissant LLC
|517 S FLORISSANT RD
|FERGUSON
|63135
|1
|Growing Jobs Missouri LLC
|2732 CHEROKEE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|Robust Missouri Dispensary 3, LLC
|444 HOWDERSHELL RD
|FLORISSANT
|63031
|1
|Jais LLC
|10812 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD
|SAINT ANN
|63074
|1
|COMO HEALTH LLC
|10345 PAGE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1
|Growing Jobs Missouri LLC
|1463 S VANDEVENTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|JAWS Ventures, Inc.
|435 S. FLORISSANT RD
|FERGUSON
|63135
|1
|Jais LLC
|9900 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63134
|1
|FP3-Grand LLC
|3863 S GRAND BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|BBMO 4, LLC
|3221 OLIVE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63103
|1
|Occidental Group, Inc.
|3127 S GRAND BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|SLCC, LLC
|1245 S VANDEVENTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|SLCC, LLC
|1015 MCCAUSLAND AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63117
|1
|Blue Arrow Holdings LLC
|4139 S GRAND BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|Blue Arrow Holdings LLC
|3417 S Broadway
|Saint Louis
|63118
|1
|WTIG Troy LLC
|9425 HALLS FERRY RD
|JENNINGS
|63136
|1
|Jais LLC
|1314 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING DR
|SAINT LOUIS
|63106
|1
|New Growth Horizon, LLC
|225 DUNN RD
|FLORISSANT
|63031
|1
|New Growth Horizon, LLC
|3108 S KINGSHIGHWAY BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63139
|1
|Green Mind, LLC
|1820 WASHINGTON AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63103
|1
|MO CANN Do, Inc.
|2831 CHEROKEE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|YEN-Retail2, LLC
|1701 SULPHUR AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|YEN-Retail1, LLC
|1650 N WARSON RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1
|QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC
|3850 GRAVOIS AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63116
|1
|MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC
|3016 S GRAND BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|Park 3 LLC
|12725 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD
|BRIDGETON
|63044
|1
|Contemporary Yields MO, LLC
|7116 S BROADWAY
|SAINT LOUIS
|63111
|1
|Contemporary Yields MO, LLC
|1133 PINE ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63101
|1
|Missouri Wellness, LLC
|4325 N HIGHWAY 67
|FLORISSANT
|63034
|1
|BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC
|2206 LOCUST ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63103
|1
|Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC
|1019 NORTH SKINKER PKWY
|SAINT LOUIS
|63112
|1
|Washington Ventures, LLC
|1007 WASHINGTON AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63101
|1
|9330 Manchester RH, LLC
|9330 MANCHESTER RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63119
|1
|JAWS Ventures, Inc.
|6124 DELMAR BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63112
|1
|CBDED, LLC
|3012 ARSENAL ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63118
|1
|Occidental Group, Inc.
|7238 MANCHESTER RD
|MAPLEWOOD
|63143
|1
|Verano MO, LLC
|2657-59 WASHINGTON AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63103
|1
|EBC - Missouri, LLC
|8635 N BROADWAY
|SAINT LOUIS
|63147
|1
|EBC - Missouri, LLC
|5023 GOODFELLOW BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63136
|1
|EBC - Missouri, LLC
|1305 N SARAH ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63113
|1
|MOTACANN Holdings, LLC
|1150 PERSHALL RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63137
|1
|MOMMTC 1, LLC.
|5838 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR
|SAINT LOUIS
|63112
|1
|Verano MO, LLC
|4100 SHAW BLVD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective LLC
|5207 CHIPPEWA ST
|SAINT LOUIS
|63109
|1
|4248 Manchester Grove, LLC
|4248 MANCHESTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|Occidental Group, Inc.
|10088 PAGE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1
|MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC
|1215 N WARSON RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1
|JAWS Ventures, Inc.
|4400 MANCHESTER AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63110
|1
|Origins MO Sale LLC
|3120 N HIGHWAY 67
|FLORISSANT
|63033
|1
|Origins MO Sale LLC
|9517 PAGE AVE
|SAINT LOUIS
|63132
|1