Missouri announces winners of medical marijuana dispensary licenses

Chesterfield, Clayton, Eureka, St. Charles and St. Peters will also see one dispensary each if winners in each of those cities follow through with their business plans.

Six other winners in the 2nd Congressional District listed St. Louis County addresses.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties, and all of Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties, winning St. Louis area applicants were located in House Springs, Imperial, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, St. Peters, Troy, Union, Washington, and Wright City.

Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications, making it the most competitive field for licenses to enter the state’s medical marijuana industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in sales by 2025.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, the state received nearly 400 license applications for dispensaries, even though only about 50 will be awarded.

Zach Mangelsdorf, owner of North Medical Group, said his company received two dispensary licenses: one for its location at 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive in Hillsboro, and the second for 1709 State Highway Z in Pevely.