Missouri announces winners of medical marijuana dispensary licenses
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials on Friday revealed the long-anticipated list of businesses that will be allowed to sell medical marijuana to qualified patients starting later this year.

The list of winners was posted online Friday.

The Department of Health and Senior Services plans to license 192 dispensaries statewide — 24 in each of the state’s congressional districts — to sell marijuana legally to Missourians with a valid medical marijuana patient card.

In the 1st Congressional District, 14 dispensary applications for St. Louis city locations won licenses, while the remaining 10 licenses in the congressional district went to locations in St. Louis County.

In Florissant, three locations were licensed. St. Ann and University City each saw two successful applicants. The remaining three licenses went to locations in Berkeley, Ferguson and Hazelwood.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which covers parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties, the 24 winning dispensaries will be spread among numerous municipalities.

Three dispensaries that listed Ellisville addresses won licenses, while O'Fallon, Ballwin, Creve Coeur, Valley Park and Fenton each saw two successful applicants.

Chesterfield, Clayton, Eureka, St. Charles and St. Peters will also see one dispensary each if winners in each of those cities follow through with their business plans. 

Six other winners in the 2nd Congressional District listed St. Louis County addresses. 

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties, and all of Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties, winning St. Louis area applicants were located in House Springs, Imperial, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, St. Peters, Troy, Union, Washington, and Wright City.

Missouri received at least 1,163 dispensary applications, making it the most competitive field for licenses to enter the state’s medical marijuana industry, which is expected to top more than $100 million in sales by 2025.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, the state received nearly 400 license applications for dispensaries, even though only about 50 will be awarded.

Zach Mangelsdorf, owner of North Medical Group, said his company received two dispensary licenses: one for its location at 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive in Hillsboro, and the second for 1709 State Highway Z in Pevely.

The company submitted three other dispensary applications, three cultivation applications, and one infused product manufacturing application. The state rejected the company’s cultivation and manufacturing applications earlier this month, and on Thursday rejected the company’s other three dispensary applications, Mangelsdorf said.

“We’re just ecstatic to have something,” he said.

Janette Hamilton, owner of TriCept Wellness, which submitted an application to open a dispensary at 4910 Natural Bridge Ave. in St. Louis, said her rejection by the DHSS was "very frustrating."

TriCept Wellness earned the 16th highest score in the 1st Congressional District, yet did not receive a license. Lower-scoring applications did, however.

She said the state has not provided an answer as to why TriCept's application was rejected.

"You just receive a generic rejection letter, and then you try to get details ... they say you just have to go through the appeals process," Hamilton said.

"On this application there's nothing we could've done differently," she said. "I just don't understand."

This article will be updated.

St. Louis area approved dispensaries

These are the 72 businesses and their locations approved as medical marijuana dispensaries in the three congressional districts that include the St. Louis area. 

Applicant Entity Name Location Street Location City Location Zip Code Congressional District GIS Confirmed Unknown field 1 Unknown field 2 Unknown field 3 Unknown field 4 Unknown field 5 Unknown field 6 Unknown field 7
VMO-Ops, Inc. 3420 IOWA AVE SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
BeLeaf Medical LLC 6036 DELMAR BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63112 1
GF Wellness S. Grand LLC 3737 S GRAND BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
COMO HEALTH LLC 11088 NEW HALLS FERRY RD FLORISSANT 63136 1
FP4-Broadway LLC 8542 N BROADWAY SAINT LOUIS 63147 1
Agri-Genesis LLC 6407 MICHIGAN AVE SAINT LOUIS 63111 1
BeLeaf Medical LLC 2734 LAFAYETTE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63104 1
FP2-Natural Bridge LLC 4451 BROWN RD BERKELEY 63134 1
Heya St. Ann Retail II LLC 10417 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD SAINT ANN 63074 1
TCAppliCO LLC 3230 PARKER RD FLORISSANT 63033 1
V3 Mo Vending 2, LLC 7766 N LINDBERGH BLVD HAZELWOOD 63042 1
COMO HEALTH LLC 5501 CHIPPEWA ST SAINT LOUIS 63109 1
6662 Delmar SL, LLC 6662 DELMAR BLVD STE A UNIVERSITY CY 63130 1
BeLeaf Medical LLC 1315 CHEROKEE ST SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
GF Wellness Franz Park LLC 6660 MANCHESTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63139 1
TriCept Wellness, LLC 4910 NATURAL BRIDGE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63115 1
Holistic Missouri LLC 20 S EUCLID AVE SAINT LOUIS 63108 1
BeLeaf Medical LLC 10436 PAGE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63132 1
BeLeaf Medical LLC 4108 MANCHESTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
Growing Jobs Missouri LLC 5870 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR SAINT LOUIS 63112 1
VMO-Ops Inc 2001 OLIVE ST SAINT LOUIS 63103 1
Occidental Group, Inc. 7555 OLIVE BLVD UNIVERSITY CY 63130 1
FP1-S Florissant LLC 517 S FLORISSANT RD FERGUSON 63135 1
Growing Jobs Missouri LLC 2732 CHEROKEE ST SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
Robust Missouri Dispensary 3, LLC 444 HOWDERSHELL RD FLORISSANT 63031 1
Jais LLC 10812 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD SAINT ANN 63074 1
COMO HEALTH LLC 10345 PAGE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63132 1
Growing Jobs Missouri LLC 1463 S VANDEVENTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
JAWS Ventures, Inc. 435 S. FLORISSANT RD FERGUSON 63135 1
Jais LLC 9900 NATURAL BRIDGE RD SAINT LOUIS 63134 1
FP3-Grand LLC 3863 S GRAND BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
BBMO 4, LLC 3221 OLIVE ST SAINT LOUIS 63103 1
Occidental Group, Inc. 3127 S GRAND BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
SLCC, LLC 1245 S VANDEVENTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
SLCC, LLC 1015 MCCAUSLAND AVE SAINT LOUIS 63117 1
Blue Arrow Holdings LLC 4139 S GRAND BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
Blue Arrow Holdings LLC 3417 S Broadway Saint Louis 63118 1
WTIG Troy LLC 9425 HALLS FERRY RD JENNINGS 63136 1
Jais LLC 1314 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING DR SAINT LOUIS 63106 1
New Growth Horizon, LLC 225 DUNN RD FLORISSANT 63031 1
New Growth Horizon, LLC 3108 S KINGSHIGHWAY BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63139 1
Green Mind, LLC 1820 WASHINGTON AVE SAINT LOUIS 63103 1
MO CANN Do, Inc. 2831 CHEROKEE ST SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
YEN-Retail2, LLC 1701 SULPHUR AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
YEN-Retail1, LLC 1650 N WARSON RD SAINT LOUIS 63132 1
QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC 3850 GRAVOIS AVE SAINT LOUIS 63116 1
MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC 3016 S GRAND BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
Park 3 LLC 12725 SAINT CHARLES ROCK RD BRIDGETON 63044 1
Contemporary Yields MO, LLC 7116 S BROADWAY SAINT LOUIS 63111 1
Contemporary Yields MO, LLC 1133 PINE ST SAINT LOUIS 63101 1
Missouri Wellness, LLC 4325 N HIGHWAY 67 FLORISSANT 63034 1
BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC 2206 LOCUST ST SAINT LOUIS 63103 1
Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC 1019 NORTH SKINKER PKWY SAINT LOUIS 63112 1
Washington Ventures, LLC 1007 WASHINGTON AVE SAINT LOUIS 63101 1
9330 Manchester RH, LLC 9330 MANCHESTER RD SAINT LOUIS 63119 1
JAWS Ventures, Inc. 6124 DELMAR BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63112 1
CBDED, LLC 3012 ARSENAL ST SAINT LOUIS 63118 1
Occidental Group, Inc. 7238 MANCHESTER RD MAPLEWOOD 63143 1
Verano MO, LLC 2657-59 WASHINGTON AVE SAINT LOUIS 63103 1
EBC - Missouri, LLC 8635 N BROADWAY SAINT LOUIS 63147 1
EBC - Missouri, LLC 5023 GOODFELLOW BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63136 1
EBC - Missouri, LLC 1305 N SARAH ST SAINT LOUIS 63113 1
MOTACANN Holdings, LLC 1150 PERSHALL RD SAINT LOUIS 63137 1
MOMMTC 1, LLC. 5838 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR SAINT LOUIS 63112 1
Verano MO, LLC 4100 SHAW BLVD SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective LLC 5207 CHIPPEWA ST SAINT LOUIS 63109 1
4248 Manchester Grove, LLC 4248 MANCHESTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
Occidental Group, Inc. 10088 PAGE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63132 1
MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC 1215 N WARSON RD SAINT LOUIS 63132 1
JAWS Ventures, Inc. 4400 MANCHESTER AVE SAINT LOUIS 63110 1
Origins MO Sale LLC 3120 N HIGHWAY 67 FLORISSANT 63033 1
Origins MO Sale LLC 9517 PAGE AVE SAINT LOUIS 63132 1

