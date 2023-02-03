JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 200 Missouri dispensaries as of Friday were able to sell marijuana to anyone 21 and older, marking the official start to the state’s legal cannabis program following voter approval last year.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday it had converted 207 medical marijuana dispensaries for comprehensive sales, as well as 72 manufacturers and 56 cultivators.

Of the 207 dispensary licenses converted, 196 were approved to open their doors to adults Friday. A list of licensed facilities was available on the state’s website.

Sixty-eight dispensaries in the St. Louis region were approved to operate.

The department advised consumers to use cannabis with caution, and asked people to review health information on cannabis before using it.

Officials warned against using cannabis while pregnant, driving under the influence, or allowing individuals younger than 21 from accessing marijuana.

The state also said edibles such as gummies, chocolates or sodas pose a greater risk of poisoning than smoked marijuana and that effects can take up to two hours after injestion.

The delay can cause “some people may eat too much, which can lead to poisoning and/or serious injury,” the state said, warning that children and pets can mistake edibles for regular food or candy.

The state levies a 6% tax on recreational sales, on top of regular sales taxes.

Municipalities across the state are set to decide this April whether to tack on an additional 3% levy to recreational sales.

While there are no rules for how local tax revenue may be spent, the amendment requires that the health department use revenue generated to run the program.

After that, revenue will be devoted to carrying out marijuana crime expungements required under the law and then divided equally into three pots: for substance abuse treatment programs, the state public defenders office, and to the Missouri Veterans Commission and allies.

The state's medical program is still in tact, with about 205,000 active patients, Moore said Monday. Medical sales are still taxed at 4%, in addition to regular sales taxes, and additional local taxes are not allowed. Tax revenue, after paying for the program, goes to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Missouri is the 21st state to legalize marijuana for adult use.

Dan Viets, coordinator of the Missouri NORML chapter and one of the authors of the amendment legalizing marijuana, noted the health department also began accepting personal cultivation applications on Friday.

"The option to grow for oneself is a fundamental right which has been part of legalization in the great majority of the 20 other states which have now taken the historic step of repealing the criminal prohibition of responsible adult marijuana use," Viets said.

Ryan Herget, CEO of Good Day Farm, said the company expects sales at its 19 Missouri stores, which previously only sold cannabis for medical use, to double or triple. He said the company hired about 200 new employees in anticipation of increased demand.

Missouri's constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot use also called for the expungement of records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.

More than 5,200 past crimes had been wiped from Missourians’ records as of Thursday.

Josh Renaud of the Post-Dispatch and the Associated Press contributed to this report.