Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan.

While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot “may negatively impact minorities, people of color, and low-income earning Missourians,” the state committee said in a news release Monday.

“Democrats have concerns about the expungement provisions laid out in the amendment, as well as making it difficult for those who do not currently have a license to enter the industry,” the party said.

The statement highlights the split among Democrats in regard to the legalization plan and was all the more noteworthy given that in polling, Democrats have viewed legalization more favorably than Republicans.

High-profile Democrats such as Trudy Busch Valentine, the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate, and Alan Green, the Democratic candidate for state auditor, have said they’d vote for Amendment 3.

But other Democrats, including Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat and chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, have said Missourians should hold out for a better program.

One of the main issues cited by critics is the fast-track to recreational licenses for businesses that already hold medical marijuana licenses. The state’s medical marijuana program, approved by voters in 2018, has been criticized for the way the state distributed and limited licenses.

Eapen Thampy, spokesman for the No on Amendment 3 campaign, said Monday expungement provisions in the measure don’t go far enough and predicted the expungement process would be complicated by the way the state maintains drug conviction records.

But John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri, said, “Amendment 3 will pass because Missourians of all political persuasions want to see the Show Me State legalize marijuana and automatically expunge past, nonviolent cannabis offenses.”

“This grassroots support is precisely why out of more than 90 ballot measures and referendums filed in Missouri this cycle, the campaign to legalize and expunge is the only one with enough support to make the ballot,” he said.

The Democrats advised voters to reject all other questions in November, which were placed on the ballot by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The party’s state committee met Sept. 10 and voted on whether to back each ballot question, the release said.

Amendment 1 would change how the state treasurer invests taxpayer dollars.

Amendment 4 would require Kansas City to devote more money to its state-controlled police department.

“Local communities should be able to determine how their own budgets are allocated and not have MAGA Republicans who have shown disregard for law enforcement determining how to allocate their budgets,” the Democrats said.

The Democrats said Amendment 5, which would create an independent Department of the National Guard, would “create a chain of command issue.”

The National Guard is currently housed under the Department of Public Safety.

The Democrats also panned Amendment 5, which asks voters whether the state should convene a new constitutional convention. The Democrats said such a move would give “extreme MAGA Republicans unfettered control” over the state constitution.

There is no Amendment 2 on the November ballot.