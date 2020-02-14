Missouri lawmaker invested in medical marijuana business, but didn’t get a license. Now he’s mad.

“A lot of people have sent me their information,” he said, adding their problems “kind of resembles everything that I’ve seen also on our own application.”

Libla said he owned a minority stake in the company and said his business associate was Colby Robertson.

According to state records, Robertson filed three applications to open cultivation facilities, two in Butler County and one in Ripley County. The name of the company is Ozark Med Manufacturing.

All three applications were rejected, according to state records. The same company also applied for two marijuana infused products manufacturing licenses, but the state rejected those applications as well.

Libla has described the medical marijuana scoring process as a “boondoggle“ with “serious flaws.“ He has said he would introduce legislation to fix the problems, but he had proposed no bills as of Friday.

The state has declined to release copies of each business applicant’s “ownership structure form,“ which would reveal any ownership stakes in medical marijuana companies by elected officials or others.

Elected officials do have to make personal financial disclosures with the Missouri Ethics Commission annually.