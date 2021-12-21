 Skip to main content
Missouri medical marijuana sales top $200 million

JEFFERSON CITY — Medical marijuana sales in Missouri have reached a milestone, now topping the $200 million mark.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday that 14 months after sales began, 158,169 patients are active in the state’s medical marijuana program, along with 3,283 caregivers.

Missouri voters in 2018 approved medical marijuana, and Missouri officials implemented the program in about 23 months. Twenty-one states have implemented medical marijuana laws since 2005.

In Missouri, residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.

