Missouri officials ripped for handling of medical pot program

"For Missourians who are paying close attention to this process, the pretty widely held view — and whether it's perception or reality — the pretty widely held view is that this thing has been a disaster," he said.

"At the end of the day, the buck stops with the governor," Carpenter said. "He and his office owe us answers."

Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, compared the process to a "drug cartel."

"It looks like a drug cartel, no pun intended," she said.

Fraker has said the state Office of Administration handled bidding for the third-party scorer, not his division.

The committee was hearing testimony from an Office of Administration official on Wednesday.

The state Administrative Hearing Commission has received more than 800 appeals from companies that lost out on licenses to sell, grow or manufacture marijuana companies.