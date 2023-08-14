JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri cannabis regulators on Monday issued a recall for products sold by a Robertsville manufacturer that is under state investigation.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation posted a list of the recalled products on its website.

Regulators said the products, sold by Franklin County-based Delta Extraction, "were not compliantly tracked" so the state could verify they were derived from Missouri-grown marijuana and passed required testing.

The advisory directs consumers to return the products to the dispensary where they purchased them or discard them.

The state said adverse reactions should be reported to CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov but said none had been reported.

State regulators said the affected products would not count against a medical marijuana patient's monthly purchase limit.

Monday's recall notice followed an hours-long hearing at the Administrative Hearing Commission in which Delta Extraction challenged the state's immediate suspension of its license.

The state said earlier this month that three marijuana facilities had been suspended pending investigation, but didn't name the companies.

But on Monday, a manager for Delta Extraction said the company partnered with the company Conte for the manufacture of Conte-branded products at Delta's Robertsville facility.

Jack Maritz, the manager, testified that during the distillation process, hemp-derived THCa may be used from out-of-state sources.

THCa turns into THC, which gets you high when heated.

Delta argued previous state regulations allowed the out-of-state hemp product to be used; the state argued that this was not allowed and that more recent regulations clarified that.

The Administrative Hearing Commission, which handles disputes between businesses and regulators, did not issue any decision Monday on whether to reinstate Delta's license.

Rachael Herndon, Delta's chief operational officer, said the company's reputation had been harmed by the suspension.

"Our reputation was damaged, and we had over $10 million in product on our site immediately locked up," she said.