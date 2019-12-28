Recreational marijuana in Illinois: What you need to know

The state will issue new dispensary licenses to approved applicants on May 1 and begin a disparity study of the cannabis market.

On July 1, up to 40 grower and infuser licenses will be issued. An unlimited number of transport licenses, which allow for the in-state transportation of cannabis products, will also be issued.

When the state finishes the disparity and market studies, it will consider issuing additional licenses if needed. The new licenses must consider the findings of the disparity study, per the law, formally known as the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. It includes provisions to help communities that have suffered because of enforcement of drug policies. For example, it provides for expungement of minor marijuana offenses under certain circumstances, and codifies promotion of cannabis business ownership by people who lived in high-poverty areas particularly affected by enforcement of marijuana-related laws.

How is Illinois taxing marijuana?

The higher you get, the higher the price:

• Cannabis products with a THC level of 35% or less, 10%

• All cannabis-infused products, like edibles, 20%

• Cannabis products with a THC level of 35% or higher, 25%