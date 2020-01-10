Sinquefields among dark-money donors to group that backed medical marijuana question

JEFFERSON CITY — Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield were among the dozens of donors who wrote checks to a failed medical marijuana ballot initiative that refused to release the identities of its donors during the 2018 election.

The megadonors cut a $100,000 check on Oct. 18, 2018, weeks before the November election, according to a Friday filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Rex Sinquefield is also tied to Great Saint Louis Inc., which contributed $875,000 to the effort.

The commission, in a consent order posted online Friday, said the nonprofit Missourians for Patient Care Inc. failed to file disclosure reports with the state, in violation of state ethics laws.

In 2018, the nonprofit was the sole donor to a political action committee by the same name. The political action committee worked on the passage of Proposition C, one of three competing medical marijuana initiatives. The maneuver shielded the identities of the non-profit's donors.