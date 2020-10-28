Successful marijuana license applicants in Illinois to get court hearing on lawsuit against rescoring losing applicants

CHICAGO — Cannabis dispensary license applicants will get a hearing on their lawsuit to force Illinois to award new licenses and forbid rescoring applications.
The applicants argue that the state’s ongoing delay in awarding the licenses for marijuana is unfair and illegal. The Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear the case on an emergency basis, so the suit was filed in Sangamon County Circuit Court in Springfield. A hearing on the matter was set for Nov. 5 before Judge Adam Giganti, the plaintiffs said.
SB IL LLC, Vertical Management LLC and GRI Holdings LLC filed suit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and members of his administration. They seek a temporary injunction and a permanent court order to compel state officials to award 75 new retail store licenses.
Under the state law that legalized marijuana this year, the licenses were to be awarded by May 1. The governor issued an executive order indefinitely delaying those licenses, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sept. 3, the state announced 21 applicants that earned perfect application scores to qualify for a lottery to win the 75 licenses. The three plaintiffs in the suit were among the perfect scorers who qualified.
But losing applicants filed suit, saying that the scoring process was unfair because the state failed to notify some applicants of deficiencies in their applications, and gave different scores to identical parts of applications.
In addition, lawsuits have challenged the state’s awarding of points for majority ownership by military veterans. Because only applicants with perfect scores ended up qualifying for licenses, that meant that only veteran-owned businesses could qualify.
Some losing applicants dropped their suit after Pritzker announced his administration would issue a new round of deficiency notices, and give applicants a chance to correct deficiencies in their applications and get rescored.
The law does not allow deficiency notices to be sent after the applications are scored, the plaintiffs argue.
The indefinite delay, made in response to political pressure, the plaintiffs alleged, is hurting all applicants, many of whom are paying rent or fees to reserve property for potential use.
If the lottery is held, it would be difficult to reverse any illegally awarded licenses, the suit argues, meaning the process would “descend further into chaos.”
“Nothing in the Act allows Defendants to change the rules in the middle of the process,” the complaint states.
Previously, the Illinois attorney general’s office argued that the suit had technical problems, including not naming all the affected applicants, and called the claim that the changes were due to political pressure “utter nonsense.”
