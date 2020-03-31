Virus will likely doom effort to put weed legalization on Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY — With the coronavirus pandemic prompting business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, backers of a campaign to fully legalize marijuana in Missouri will likely put their plans on hold.

“Yes, it’s a terrible setback,” said Dan Viets, board chair of the Missourians for a New Approach committee. “When there’s no public gatherings, when people stay in their homes … it’s very difficult to find voters.”

Viets said the campaign, launched in January, had collected more than 60,000 of the 170,000 signatures it needs to turn in by May 3 in order to make the November ballot.

John Payne, the campaign manager, said Monday afternoon that meeting a May 3 deadline was unlikely.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “while there is widespread support from Missourians to tax and regulate marijuana, there is currently no practical way during the COVID-19 outbreak to safely, publicly gather the 170,000-plus signatures needed.”

He stopped short of declaring the campaign dead, saying “we are exploring our options.”

Payne suggested the state may be able to extend the signature-gathering deadline, but Maura Browning, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, said the date is outlined in the Missouri Constitution.