Virus will likely doom effort to put weed legalization on Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY — With the coronavirus pandemic prompting business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, backers of a campaign to fully legalize marijuana in Missouri will likely put their plans on hold.

"Yes, it's a terrible setback," said Dan Viets, board chair of the Missourians for a New Approach committee. "When there's no public gatherings, when people stay in their homes … it's very difficult to find voters."

Viets said the campaign, launched in January, had collected more than 60,000 of the 170,000 signatures it needs to turn in by May 3 in order to make the November ballot.

John Payne, the campaign manager, said Monday afternoon there was currently "no practical way" for the campaign to gather roughly 170,000 signatures by May 3.

"Unfortunately," he said, "while there is widespread support from Missourians to tax and regulate marijuana, there is currently no practical way during the COVID-19 outbreak to safely, publicly gather the 170,000 plus signatures needed."

He stopped short of declaring the campaign dead, saying "we are exploring our options."

Payne suggested the state may be able to extend the signature-gathering deadline, but Maura Browning, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, said the date is outlined in the Missouri Constitution.