Weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $2 million

JEFFERSON CITY — More than 90,000 people have received approval to use medical marijuana in Missouri, and weekly sales have topped the $2 million mark, according to an industry trade group.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said the $2.4 million in medical marijuana sales for the week ending March 19 followed four straight weeks of sales just under $2 million.

“These encouraging sales figures come as no surprise — but are all the more impressive in a pandemic-stricken economy,” MoCann Trade’s executive director, Andrew Mullins, said in a statement on Friday.

The trade group said more than 90,000 patients and caregivers have received state-approved medical cannabis cards, and thousands of other applications have been filed.

Missouri voters in 2018 approved medical marijuana. Dispensaries opened in October. Residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.