 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $2 million
0 comments

Weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $2 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legal marijuana growing in Missouri

A marijuana leaf is photographed on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the University City home of a grower who is cultivating in his basement legally for personal use. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — More than 90,000 people have received approval to use medical marijuana in Missouri, and weekly sales have topped the $2 million mark, according to an industry trade group.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said the $2.4 million in medical marijuana sales for the week ending March 19 followed four straight weeks of sales just under $2 million.

“These encouraging sales figures come as no surprise — but are all the more impressive in a pandemic-stricken economy,” MoCann Trade’s executive director, Andrew Mullins, said in a statement on Friday.

The trade group said more than 90,000 patients and caregivers have received state-approved medical cannabis cards, and thousands of other applications have been filed.

Missouri voters in 2018 approved medical marijuana. Dispensaries opened in October. Residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Waterfalls in Ste. Genevieve County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports