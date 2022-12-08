Maryland Heights man sentenced to 5 years for posting revenge porn videos online

CLAYTON — A Maryland Heights man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to posting explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend online without her consent.

Jamel I. Ursery, 30, published three explicit videos of the woman to Twitter and Instagram without her consent on Jan. 31, 2021, after the woman ended their relationship and stopped returning his calls, according to a probable cause statement.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images under Missouri's “revenge porn” law and was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for his time incarcerated after his arrest earlier this year.

The "revenge porn" law, enacted in 2018 by the state legislature, makes it a class D felony to intentionally publish online a photo or video of someone’s naked or partially naked body without their permission. A class D felony carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The victim called police on Feb. 2, 2021, to report that Ursery had posted videos of them engaging in sex acts online without her consent, according to a probable cause statement. She had ended a relationship with Ursery, and he retrieved the videos from her cell phone without her consent, she said.

The woman showed officers text messages from Ursery showing that he knew she would not consent to the videos being posted online.

She obtained a restraining order against Ursery after he repeatedly called her and went by her home against her wishes, according to court documents.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Joseph L. Walsh said Wednesday that Ursery's "vindictive actions" caused lasting harm to his ex-girlfriend's reputation, safety and well-being, because the explicit videos, once posted online, could continue to be shared there permanently.

"What you did sentenced this poor girl to a lifetime," Walsh said.

Ursery did not make a statement during the hearing.

Court documents listed Ursery's address in the 5000 block of Eichelberger Street in St. Louis, but Ursery said during his guilty plea that his last known address was in Maryland Heights.