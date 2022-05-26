Maryville speech therapy clinic opens in Jeff-Vander-Lou's 'Hub'

ST. LOUIS — Families in North St. Louis will soon have a place to take children struggling with speech.

Maryville University's Walker Clinic is opening a location on June 1 in 'The Hub,' a community center at 3000 Prairie Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, near Fairground Park. The clinic will have a speech therapy room, observation room and private waiting room. The university's clinic in the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Lindell Boulevard will close after 34 years there.

Maryville certified speech therapists will be at The Hub to help families at no cost. A spokeswoman for the clinic said children respond best to speech therapy when brought in between the ages of 2 and 6, but other ages will be accepted as well.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and can be reached at 314-529-9200.

