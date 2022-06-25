 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masks now optional at Arch

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Visitors no longer have to wear masks at the Arch.

The Gateway Arch National Park tweeted Saturday that masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 are now optional for visitors "due to falling levels of risk in St. Louis City and County."

