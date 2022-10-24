Mental health experts: It's ok to not be ok

It's ok to not be ok — and it's important to let others know.

That's the message mental health and school experts have for parents, students, teachers, staff, community members — anyone and everyone — affected by the Monday morning shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school.

"Parents can bring the up the situation, ask their students how they're feeling about it — and it's important to really listen to them, make sure they know they're being heard and that the adults understand what they're dealing with," said Eric Sparks, the deputy executive director of the National American School Counselor Association.

Experts encouraged parents to acknowledge their own emotions. Rather than suppressing their feelings about the tragedy, they should model healthy ways of working through them, like looking after their mental health.

If you're experiencing behavior that isn't typical for you, such as sleepless or loss of appetite — or notice it in someone else, that's a signal to ask for help.

Behavioral Health Response's 24/7/365 Crisis Line and Youth Connection Helpline offers with a clinician free of charge, call 988, 314-469-6644 or 314-819-8802 (youth). Youth can also chat online at www.bhrstl.com or text BHEARD to 31658.

It's natural for people who take care of kids to tend toward calming and reassuring them, which is good, said Dr. Ken Haller, a professor of pediatrics at St. Louis University School of Medicine, and a pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

"But it's also important for us to even let kids know that we are scared, we are angry, we are sad," Haller said. "Sometimes when we comfort kids it can come across as, 'Don't feel bad.'"

In times of tragedy, Haller said, it is "normal, natural, and healthy" to feel bad. Parents' overarching message to their children should be: I will be here for you.

Parents can look out for signs of depression, like nightmares, changes in eating habits, social isolation, or other basic changes in behavior.

Some children and adults might feel motivated to take action, Haller said. For children and caregivers, that could mean getting involved in advocacy around school and gun safety. For teachers and students, that could mean making cards for people affected by the incident at the school.

"You don't want to present as a parent who is unbothered by this," said Jameca Woody-Cooper, program director of applied educational psychology and school psychology at Webster University.

Younger children have more of a tendency to catastrophize, she said.

"They don't have a good idea of what is likely," Woody-Cooper said.

Sparks said it's important, especially for students, to maintain routine.

"It's going to take time," he said. "And sometimes it's going to seem worse, feel worse, after the initial adrenaline has worn off. Getting back to a normal routine for everyone is going to be difficult."