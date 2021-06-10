Metro Transit to add free service for ADA-eligible riders

ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit announced Wednesday it is launching a program to allow Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit customers to ride for free on city buses and trains.
The On The Way With ADA program pilot will begin June 21 and run until Dec. 17. Program participants will be given a Gateway Card preloaded with free rides on all MetroLink trains and MetroBus routes.
Metro paratransit customers can request a card or determine if they are eligible by calling ADA services at 314-982-1510 or emailing ADAServices@metrostlouis.org.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
