11-year-old boy is second person to die after north St. Louis County crash
11-year-old boy is second person to die after north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy has died after a crash last week in north St. Louis County. Police previously announced another passenger in the car, 18-year-old William Owens Jr., had died of his injuries. 

The 11-year-old was identified Monday as Emmanuel Thomas-Barnett, and police say he lived in the 15600 block of 92nd Avenue in Florissant.

On Thursday, Thomas-Barnett and Owens, of Berkeley, were passengers in a vehicle going southwest in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive around 1:30 p.m., when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a garage attached to a home.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was treated and released from the hospital. 

Two people inside of the home the vehicle hit were not injured, police said. 

