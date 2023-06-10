ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl was injured by gunfire when a fight erupted Friday night outside of a downtown gas station where she was buying snacks, according to St. Louis police.

The girl told police she was at the BP gas station, 1401 Chouteau Ave., on the southern edge of downtown St. Louis just before 9 p.m. when she heard gunshots coming from outside of the gas station.

In fear for her life, she ran out and across the parking lot, police said. As she continued to hear shots, she was hit by shrapnel on the left side of her face.

The girls was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for superficial wounds to her face. The investigation is ongoing.