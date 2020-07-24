You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
14-year-old charged with murdering another 14-year-old in St. Louis in January
0 comments
alert

14-year-old charged with murdering another 14-year-old in St. Louis in January

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was charged Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court with murdering another 14-year-old boy in St. Louis in January.

Marcus Ursery, of the 5400 block of Lindenwood Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 18 killing of 14-year-old Timothy Lucas, of Washington Park.

Charges say Ursery killed Lucas by shooting him in the chest in the 8300 block of North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood.

The shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras at the Elite Super Market and Grill, charges say, showing Ursery walking onto a parking lot, removing a gun and opening fire at Lucas above parked vehicles. 

Lucas "was not brandishing a weapon at the time the defendant fired shots at him," Officer Kenneth Kerrens wrote in a probable cause statement. 

Ursery was arrested Jan. 30 but declined to talk to detectives, charges say. He was certified to stand trial as an adult Thursday and was ordered jailed without bail.

Court records highlight a difficult childhood for Ursery, including investigations into his mother for neglect and homelessness. 

Documents say Ursery, a seventh-grader , missed more than two dozen school days between August 2019 and January, including time out of class during out-of-school suspensions for being an "accessory" to firing a gun in September.

"The court finds that there can be no reasonable prospect of rehabilitation within the juvenile justice system," Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer wrote in Ursery's certification order. "The court finds the juvenile to possess a maturity and responsibility in participation in such vicious and violent conduct consisting of murder in the first degree. These actions and conduct exhibit maturity and street wisdom beyond his tender years."

Ursery's lawyer Greg Smith said it's "unfortunate the way the certification process works, because you don't get to talk about the facts of the cases. There are more facts than we were able to present at that hearing. It's a very defensible case, so we're looking forward to that."

Lucas' relatives said in January that Lucas was walking to a store when he was killed.

Timothy Lucas

Timothy Lucas, in a recent family photo. 

“I want people to know he wasn’t a bad boy, he could be sweet,” Agatha Davis, his paternal grandmother told the Post-Dispatch in January.

Lucas was among dozens of children and teens killed in homicides over the past two years. According to an analysis of FBI data by the Post-Dispatch, children in the city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades.

“He would always try to cheer somebody up even when he needed to be cheered up just as much,” his mother, LaToya Thornton, said in January. “I know he’s with God now because he had a good heart.”

Lucas was the third youngest of eight siblings. He was a middle school student at Innovative Concept Academy at Blewett, an alternative school in St. Louis.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

 

+3 
Marcus Ursery

Marcus Ursery was certified as an adult to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the January 2020 killing of 14-year-old Timothy Lucas.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports