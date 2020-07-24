14-year-old charged with murdering another 14-year-old in St. Louis in January

“I want people to know he wasn’t a bad boy, he could be sweet,” Agatha Davis, his paternal grandmother told the Post-Dispatch in January.

Lucas was among dozens of children and teens killed in homicides over the past two years. According to an analysis of FBI data by the Post-Dispatch, children in the city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades.

“He would always try to cheer somebody up even when he needed to be cheered up just as much,” his mother, LaToya Thornton, said in January. “I know he’s with God now because he had a good heart.”