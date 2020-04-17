You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
17-year-old dead in crash following police chase in Alton
0 comments

17-year-old dead in crash following police chase in Alton

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

ALTON — A Cahokia teen who was a passenger in a car that was involved in a police chase is dead following a crash Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

The 17-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after the crash in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. 

Police say the teen was in a Nissan Altima along with three other people — two other teens and a 20-year-old — when Alton Police began a chase shortly after 1 p.m. Police suspected the Altima was in was stolen. 

The driver, a 16-year-old, lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. The driver and the rest of the passengers had non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police did not confirm on Friday if the car was stolen or if any charges are pending from the crash. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports