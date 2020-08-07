18-year-old dead after vehicle smashes into garage in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A teen involved in a Thursday crash in north St. Louis County died from his injuries Friday.
Police identified the teen as 18-year-old William Owens Jr., of the 6300 block of Peurifoy Avenue in Berkeley.
Owens was a passenger in a vehicle traveling southwest in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County Thursday. A 19-year-old woman was driving, and an 11-year-old boy was also in the car.
The vehicle left the road just after 1:30 p.m. and hit a garage attached to a house on Del Lago Drive. Owens and the 11-year-old were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old is still being treated, but police say he is expected to survive. The driver was also taken to a hospital, but she has since been released.
Two people inside of the home the vehicle hit were not injured, police said.
Police believe speeding may have factored into the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210.
