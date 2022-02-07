2 Granite City men killed, Glen Carbon woman injured in weekend crash on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two men from Granite City were killed and a Glen Carbon woman was seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into the back of a truck that was parked on the side of Interstate 270, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-270 near Highway 364.

James C. Abbott, 47, of Granite City was driving a 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on I-270 when it traveled off the road to the right and struck a 2020 Peterbilt Cascadia truck that was parked on the shoulder, the highway patrol said.

James R. Chastain, 46, of Granite City and Stephanie D. Lane, 27, of Glen Carbon were in the Dodge Caravan with Abbott. Both Abbott and Chastain were killed in the crash, and Lane was seriously injured, the highway patrol said.

Lane was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. None of the three was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol's report said.

The two men in the Cascadia truck, both from Minnesota, were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.