2 West Nile virus human cases confirmed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two people tested positive and were treated for West Nile virus recently, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

These were the first two human cases recorded in St. Louis County this year. The residents were hospitalized after suffering symptoms related to West Nile virus, but have since been released, health officials said.

West Nile virus spreads to people and animals through bites from infected mosquitoes. Most people experience no symptoms or mild ones, such as fever, body aches, vomiting or a rash. Rarely, serious complications can occur, health officials said.

To lower the opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and spread disease, county health officials recommend emptying standing water sources weekly, ensuring drainage pipes are properly sloped, repairing tears in door and window screens, and wearing long sleeves, pants and loose-fitting clothing while outside, especially at dusk.

Three additional West Nile virus cases have been confirmed in Missouri this year, according to data from the state's health department. One of those reports was in St. Charles County, where a person acquired the virus outside of the county.