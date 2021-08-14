 Skip to main content
3 dead after car crash in Madison County
3 dead after car crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A two-car crash just before 8 p.m. Friday left three people dead and one person injured. 

The crash happened near McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, just outside Bethalto in Madison County. 

The three people who died, not yet identified, were all in the same vehicle. The sole occupant of the other car was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released soon, Madison County Sheriff Capt. David Vucich said Saturday morning. 

Madison County Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

