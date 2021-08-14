3 dead after car crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A two-car crash just before 8 p.m. Friday left three people dead and one person injured.
The crash happened near McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, just outside Bethalto in Madison County.
The three people who died, not yet identified, were all in the same vehicle. The sole occupant of the other car was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released soon, Madison County Sheriff Capt. David Vucich said Saturday morning.
Madison County Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today