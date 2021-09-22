 Skip to main content
370/141 interchange to close this weekend for construction work
370/141 interchange to close this weekend for construction work

BRIDGETON — Drivers on Route 370 heading to Route 141 (the Earth City Expressway) should use alternate routes this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday in a news release.

Crews will close the ramp from northbound Route 141 to westbound Route 370 and the ramp from eastbound 370 to 141 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. Both ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, drivers can use the Mills Mall exit (Exit 11) to turn around and travel the other direction on Route 370. 

Road work ahead
123rf.com
