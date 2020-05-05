4-year-old dies after car crash in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl died after a three-car accident in the Riverview neighborhood, police announced on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

The 4-year-old who died was Makaya Dixon, of the 9700 Block of Clifton Avenue, police said.

It is unclear when exactly Dixon died, but she and two other children were rushed to the hospital after the accident. Police last listed the other children's condition as critical and stable.

Police have so far concluded that the driver of one car was traveling east on West Florissant Avenue and hit the second car, which was carrying the children. The second car was traveling south on Riverview Boulevard attempting to turn east on West Florissant.

After the second car was hit, it ran into a third car that was stopped on the north side of Riverview Boulevard.

Police say the drivers in the first and third cars were uninjured.

