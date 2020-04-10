5 dead of COVID-19 at St. Louis nursing home; third area nursing home reporting deaths

ST. LOUIS — Five residents of a St. Louis nursing home have died of COVID-19 and dozens of others are sickened by the disease, a spokesman for the company confirmed Friday.
Life Care Center of St. Louis is the third residential care facility in the St. Louis area to confirm deaths of COVID-19. Six residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles have died, and two residents of Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington have died.
As of Friday, a total of 40 residents and nine employees of Life Care Center had tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman Leigh Atherton said in a release.
The home first confirmed an outbreak on March 26. Two residents died at the home, at 3520 Chouteau Avenue, Atherton said. The other three residents died at a hospital.
Thirty other residents are being quarantined at Life Care Center because their condition does not require hospitalization, Atherton said. Five residents have been hospitalized.
The nine Life Care Center employees sickened by COVID-19 are under quarantine at home.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the patients who have passed away," executive director Sean Buckley said in a statement. The safety and well-being of our residents will remain our highest priority as we continue to work in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and our local health department and follow the guidance they provide."
Life Care Center of St. Louis is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak. Another Life Care facility in Kansas City was the site of Kansas’ first coronavirus death.
At least nine other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The facilities, including Life Care Center, have said they took precautions ordered by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors and screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs.
Frontier, which has been among the hardest hit, reported a total of 55 residents sickened by the disease as of Friday, including the six residents who died after testing positive. Ten employees have also tested positive for the disease since the home first reported an outbreak on March 23. Spokesman Craig Workman said Friday that 26 residents have tested negative for COVID-19. Eleven other residents are awaiting test results.
In Missouri, at least 49 state-licensed residential care facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
DHSS and officials in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis have refused to confirm COVID-19 outbreaks at homes for older adults, citing federal privacy laws forbidding health officials from personally identifying patients.
