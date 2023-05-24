People facing life’s biggest challenges — from homelessness to hunger — may now seek help from social workers based at five St. Louis County Library branches.

They are the first St. Louis-area libraries to provide social workers, the library says.

“There’s little I can think of that we will say ‘no we can’t help with that,’” says Katie Lappe, the new program’s lead social worker.

From her office at the Natural Bridge library branch, she will work with social workers at four other libraries: Florissant Valley, Weber Road, Lewis & Clark and Rock Road.

The county library announced Wednesday that the social workers will provide free assistance to connect people with resources and referrals regarding things like child care, health care, parenting resources, housing, food insecurity, substance abuse and jobs. People seeking assistance do not need to live in the county nor do they need a library card.

The library is working in partnership with the county’s Children’s Service Fund and Epworth Children & Family Services, which will provide the contracted workers.

Although many library employees may be able to look up a phone number or website for patrons, they also have other responsibilities. The hope is that social workers can spend more time focused on a library user’s personal challenges, Lappe said.

A social worker may even help a patron call Missouri offices and stay on the line to help answer questions. The worker could also suggest the best places to seek help for a person in crisis or with multiple needs.

“We will have the ability and the time to pull someone into an office or quiet room and maybe call a service provider together,” Lappe says.

“Sometimes we will need an action plan,” she said, giving as an example that a birth certificate might be necessary before accessing a service.

The county library, like many libraries, is a gateway for community help in addition to offering books, DVDs for checkout and computers and Wi-Fi services.

The county has provided food, lunches and diapers along with tax assistance, notaries, programs for high school diplomas and classes in endless topics from business start-ups to yoga.

Kristen Sorth, library director and CEO, said one of the library’s goals has been eliminating barriers to social services.

Now, like “Book a Genealogist” or “Book a Librarian,” the library website actually offers “Book a Social Worker.”

The two-year pilot program is financed by grants from St. Louis County’s Children’s Service Fund, the Berges Family Foundation, Incarnate Word Foundation and the St. Louis County Library Foundation. The total cost for two years is $683,035.

The five workers will have master’s degrees in social work or a related field.

Sorth said social workers are based in many libraries across the country, usually in big cities such as Denver and Philadelphia. But “even rural libraries are seeing more people with high needs and unhoused individuals,” she said.

The county library chose to place workers in branches in school districts with high numbers of students who receive free or reduced lunches.

Office hours for the social workers will be Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with limited hours on select Saturdays. Individuals needing assistance can drop in, but if the worker is already busy, the patron can make a later appointment. Voicemails will be answered within 48 hours and hopefully sooner, Lappe said.

Appointments may be requested by completing a form at slcl.org or by calling 314-994-3300.

“This is brand new so we’ll have to learn as we go,” Lappe said. “The realities of need in the community won’t be eradicated, of course, but hopefully we’re providing extra support.”