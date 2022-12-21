5 things to know before the freeze hits St. Louis on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis prepares for bitter cold this week, public agencies are issuing tips for how to best prepare.

Dangerous wind chills between minus 15 and minus 35 degrees are in the forecast for Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

Here are five things to know and check off your list ahead of the cold snap this week:

1. Avoid burst pipes

Before the storm even begins Thursday, residents should leave their cabinet doors open so pipes are exposed to warmer air, said Christie Barnhart, senior manager of external communications with Missouri American Water, which has about 1.5 million customers across the state and serves all of St. Louis County.

People can also opt to wrap their pipes in heat tape — available at home improvement stores — or even newspaper, Barnhart said.

When temperatures are expected to fall below freezing for a sustained period of time, residents should let their faucets trickle. Some customers fear that will raise their water bill, Barnhart said, but it’s a small price compared to the damage caused by burst pipes.

“I personally feel like it’s a good investment for a relatively low cost,” she said.

During the polar vortex that hit the region in 2019, there were upwards of 30 main breaks each day in St. Louis County, Barnhart said.

Missouri American Water isn’t expecting anything so extreme this year. The conditions during the 2019 storm were “very unusual,” with extremely prolonged cold temperatures.

But, she added, “Will we have some? More than likely, yes.”

Residents can sign up for phone, text or email notifications about water main breaks on Missouri American Water’s website.

2. Know space heater safety

Space heaters are a leading cause of house fires this time of year, according to a warning issued this week from Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.

During a February 2015 temperature drop in Missouri, for example, supplemental heating sources were suspected in seven deaths and six injuries across the state over less than a week, according to the fire marshal’s office.

The fire marshal’s tips for space heaters include:

Keep children, pets, furniture, drapes and electronics several feet away from space heaters.

Do not overload extension cords or outlets. Many extension cords and power strips are not designed to handle the load of an electric heater.

Make sure your home has working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. You can get assistance with smoke alarm installation from the Red Cross at redcross.org/smokealarmMO or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Do not use space heaters as the primary heating source for your home and never use ovens or outdoor propane heaters to heat your residence.

3. Keep your pet inside

The Humane Society of Missouri urges people to bring pets inside whenever the temperature falls below 35 degrees to prevent frostbite on ears, tails and feet.

Pet owners should also dry off wet pets and clean their paws after walking in the snow as chemicals and salt used to melt ice can get embedded and cause pain.

Pet owners should also beware if there’s antifreeze around their animals. Pets may try to eat it, but it can be lethal.

Owners with short- or coarse-haired dogs might also consider putting them in a sweater or a coat on very cold days, according to the Humane Society.

4. Stock up your car

Before the weather turns nasty, the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions drivers to check their vehicles for supplies and safety.

The department suggests residents:

Fill up gas tanks to be at least half full.

Check vehicle antifreeze, battery and oil levels.

Stock cars with an ice scraper, shovel, blankets and warm clothes, bottled water, nonperishable food, booster cables, a first aid kit and a small sack of sand to use for traction under your wheels.

Residents can keep track of Missouri driving conditions and crashes at https://traveler.modot.org or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT. In Illinois, visit https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/winterconditions/.

5. Watch for frostbite, hypothermia

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas in a warning this week said anyone with signs of frostbite or hypothermia should seek immediate medical attention.

Signs of frostbite include “numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin,” the Red Cross’ said in its guidance.

Early signs of hypothermia are “confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering,” according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross advises that if people must go outside in the bitter cold, they should wear layered clothing, cover their mouths in the bitter cold and change out of wet clothing quickly.

Post-Dispatch reporters Erin Heffernan and Annika Merrilees contributed to this report.