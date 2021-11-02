5 tornadoes, plenty of damage: Weather service shares details on path, strength of recent twisters

ST. LOUIS — National Weather Service survey reports confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Illinois south of St. Louis last week, including two large tornadoes with peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.
The Post-Dispatch reported last week on the aftermath of two of the strongest tornadoes that swept into the area about 8 p.m. Oct. 24: one through Fredericktown, Missouri, and another near St. Mary, Missouri, that then traveled to Chester, Illinois.
The weather service said in a damage report released Oct. 27 that both of the strongest storms reached EF-3, meaning the storm was strong enough to flatten well-constructed buildings and flip vehicles.
There were also two EF-1 tornadoes and an EF-0 tornado reported as part of the same storm systems in southern Missouri and Illinois, according to the weather service.
The Fredericktown tornado
The largest of the five tornadoes hit southwest of Fredericktown, a city of about 4,000 roughly 85 miles south of St. Louis, and cut a 19-mile path with a maximum width of about a half-mile, according to the weather service.
The tornado first touched down near the St. Francis River and continued northeast along the river approaching Fredericktown.
One known injury was reported at a business outside of Fredericktown where a person was hurt climbing out of debris after the tornado passed.
The tornado is thought to have reached its maximum strength off Highway 72 in Fredericktown where it destroyed two well-constructed warehouses, ripped the roofs off multiple homes and severely damaged a Black River Electric Co-op building.
The tornado may have begun to weaken somewhat as it continued through the Fredericktown area, but continued to severely damage homes.
The tornado then weakened, but continued to cause significant tree damage and some minor damage to homes through Madison and Perry counties in Missouri.
The St. Mary, Chester tornado
The second EF-3 tornado cut a 42-mile path of damage beginning about 6 miles south of Farmington, Missouri, and ending near Chester, Illinois.
This tornado peaked at about a quarter-mile wide with 150 mph winds, destroying multiple barns, ripping off roofs and flattening one home along its path, according to the weather service.
The surveys showed the most severe damage happened between Farmington and Coffman on Highway AA where a home was completely destroyed. One man took shelter in the pantry of the home, the only part of the structure that was not crushed, the weather service said. The man sustained minor injuries.
The tornado continued into Coffman and through forested areas in Ste. Genevieve County before it hit the approximately 400-person town of St. Mary. There it damaged at least 28 homes and tore the roof off a large portion of the St. Mary Antique Mall, according to the report.
The tornado then crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois where it continued to Chester destroying barns, snapping trees and damaging farm buildings.
It dissipated near Bremen, about 60 miles southeast of St. Louis.
Three smaller tornadoes
An EF-1 tornado also touched down just outside of Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park on Highway N. That tornado had peak winds of about 105 mph and left widespread tree damage, according to the weather service report.
Another EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in Iron County, uprooting several trees and damaging a manufactured home, according to the weather service.
A more minor EF-0 tornado was also reported in Washington County, Illinois, just north of Interstate 64 about 65 miles east of St. Louis.