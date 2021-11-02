5 tornadoes, plenty of damage: Weather service shares details on path, strength of recent twisters

The tornado first touched down near the St. Francis River and continued northeast along the river approaching Fredericktown.

One known injury was reported at a business outside of Fredericktown where a person was hurt climbing out of debris after the tornado passed.

The tornado is thought to have reached its maximum strength off Highway 72 in Fredericktown where it destroyed two well-constructed warehouses, ripped the roofs off multiple homes and severely damaged a Black River Electric Co-op building.

The tornado may have begun to weaken somewhat as it continued through the Fredericktown area, but continued to severely damage homes.

The tornado then weakened, but continued to cause significant tree damage and some minor damage to homes through Madison and Perry counties in Missouri.

The St. Mary, Chester tornado

The second EF-3 tornado cut a 42-mile path of damage beginning about 6 miles south of Farmington, Missouri, and ending near Chester, Illinois.

This tornado peaked at about a quarter-mile wide with 150 mph winds, destroying multiple barns, ripping off roofs and flattening one home along its path, according to the weather service.