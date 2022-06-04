 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 people rescued from carnival ride in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — Seven people were rescued Friday night after the carnival ride they were in stalled, authorities said. 

Some of the riders were stuck 40 feet in the air, though no one was injured, the Kirkwood Fire Department said on social media. 

The Kirkwood Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information. 

