75-year-old Jefferson County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman who died in a fatal house fire last week has been identified as Carol Soppeland, 75.

She died on May 2 after a fire at her home on West Lakewood Drive near the Murphy area of Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Soppeland and her dog were found dead in the living room of the home after a two-alarm fire broke out around 3 a.m., fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe the circumstances are suspicious or criminal.

