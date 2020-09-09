 Skip to main content
86-year-old man dead after car rolls into Jefferson County lake
86-year-old man dead after car rolls into Jefferson County lake

HILLSBORO — An 86-year-old man died after he drowned in a car that rolled into Lake Tishomingo Wednesday, according to the Missouri Highway State Patrol.

The MHP Marine division arrived on the scene about 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a car had gone into the lake. When they found the vehicle, the man was already dead inside, said trooper Dallas Thompson. 

The 86-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was in the passenger's seat when the driver, another man in his 80s, left the car and went into a residence. 

The car then somehow began rolling backward. Police are still investigating if the car was not correctly put in gear, Thompson said, and the death is ruled accidental. 

