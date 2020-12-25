A Look Back • During Depression, St. Louis Christmas dinners fed thousands

ST. LOUIS • On Christmas 1932, a hodgepodge of charities here offered hot meals to the city's destitute. With unemployment rising to 23.6 percent, their earnest efforts were hopelessly insufficient.
The next spring, St. Louis voters elected Bernard F. Dickmann as their mayor. Dickmann, a New Deal Democrat, had endless energy and a flair for grand gestures. Shortly before Christmas 1933, he promised to provide hot holiday food for 25,000 people.
The site was to be the exhibition floor of the Municipal (later Kiel) Auditorium, still under construction. Dickmann recruited "volunteers" from City Hall's patronage work force. Local businessmen donated food and toys. Police officers handed out dinner tickets to needy people on their foot beats.
Crowds were waiting in 17-degree cold when doors opened at 9 a.m. Christmas Day. Young families, homeless men, older couples and gangs of street urchins lined up for plates of ham, beans, sweet potatoes and cookies. Kids drank milk. Adults sipped steaming coffee from tin cups. Children received bags of candy and trinkets on their way out.
The first "Mayor's Christmas Party" fed 26,773 people, including the family of a 12-year-old girl who had a friend carry this note to Dickmann at midday: "We have had no Santa Claus for four years, and the babies are so little that we can't go downtown." The mayor dispatched a driver with boxed meals to the family's home in Soulard.
The last patrons walked onto 14th Street shortly after 9 p.m. into a snowfall. Dickmann told his tired workers, "Your reward is the knowledge of a truly Christian duty well done."
Learning from first-year mix-ups, Dickmann and City Hall made bigger plans for 1934. With the auditorium finished, there was more room for food lines and tables. The 41,000 dinner tickets, marked with times for bearers to show up, included free rides on streetcars.
That year, 2,500 volunteers fed 50,000 people.
Dickmann insisted the event be renamed the "Citizens' Dinner," but the original stuck. In 1935, with the temperature at 3 above, only 26,000 ventured downtown. City nurses on site treated 27 ill-clad guests for exposure.
At each of the next two dinners, 55,000 meals were served. In 1936, the event added chicken to the fare and gave shoes to 1,200 kids.
In fall 1939, with unemployment still at 17 percent, Dickmann proposed collecting clothing and shoes for needy children rather than cooking another dinner. "After all, Christmas is for the kids," Dickmann said.
Among the fundraisers was a play by city workers titled, "Our Town Follies." That year, 12,000 kids got new shoes. For six lean years of the Depression, the mayor's Christmas dinners served 260,000 meals.