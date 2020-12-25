A Look Back • During Depression, St. Louis Christmas dinners fed thousands

ST. LOUIS • On Christmas 1932, a hodgepodge of charities here offered hot meals to the city's destitute. With unemployment rising to 23.6 percent, their earnest efforts were hopelessly insufficient.

The next spring, St. Louis voters elected Bernard F. Dickmann as their mayor. Dickmann, a New Deal Democrat, had endless energy and a flair for grand gestures. Shortly before Christmas 1933, he promised to provide hot holiday food for 25,000 people.

The site was to be the exhibition floor of the Municipal (later Kiel) Auditorium, still under construction. Dickmann recruited "volunteers" from City Hall's patronage work force. Local businessmen donated food and toys. Police officers handed out dinner tickets to needy people on their foot beats.

Crowds were waiting in 17-degree cold when doors opened at 9 a.m. Christmas Day. Young families, homeless men, older couples and gangs of street urchins lined up for plates of ham, beans, sweet potatoes and cookies. Kids drank milk. Adults sipped steaming coffee from tin cups. Children received bags of candy and trinkets on their way out.