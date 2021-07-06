A look back • Forest Park golf a testament to Dwight F. Davis' drive for sports

ST. LOUIS • Standing at the first tee, Mrs. E.H. Farrar "whirled a golf stick through the air and sent a ball soaring in the direction of Skinker."

So wrote the Post-Dispatch of Farrar's drive on July 6, 1912, inaugurating public golf in Forest Park. Among the dignitaries who followed her onto the tee was park commissioner Dwight F. Davis, who believed golf should be a game for ordinary people, not just for the rich behind hedgerows.

Davis, born to wealth and the grandson of a former mayor, was one of St. Louis' best practitioners of his era's robust optimism. He was the driving force in transforming Forest Park from a carriage-riding refuge to a place where residents could play games — golf, baseball and his own passion, tennis. Davis had been a national champion and is namesake of the sport's Davis Cup.

As an Army colonel, he would be cited for bravery in the Argonne woods during World War I. Later, he was U.S. secretary of war and ambassador to the Philippines.

While park commissioner, he said, "If we can't have the grass and the people in our parks, let's sacrifice the grass." Public golf in Forest Park is his most popular legacy.