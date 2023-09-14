ST. LOUIS • Early firefighting was as crude as fires were numerous. The city's first two volunteer companies were formed in 1818. An ordinance required property owners to keep leather fire buckets and one-story ladders. All young men who weren't slaves were supposed to help at fires.

Rival volunteer companies fought fires and each other, often in fistfights over the right to tap the few plugs in the city's limited water system. At a foundry fire on Broadway, companies shot at each other with water, then pistols.

Volunteers bravely fought the Great Fire of 1849, a firestorm that destroyed 23 steamboats and 15 blocks of downtown. But the shortcomings of street bravado and hand-pumped "engines" had become obvious. In 1854, city leaders looked toward Cincinnati, which had a better idea. Actually, two.

That city was the first to organize a fire department with paid personnel. It also built a steam fire engine, which could produce power within six minutes of lighting the furnace and throw more water farther than crank pumps. Mayor John How, in a ginger nod to the political power of volunteers, praised their service but warned of "defects that a proper payroll would remedy."

On Sept. 14, 1857, Henry Clay Sexton became St. Louis' first fire chief (formally, "chief engineer") at an annual salary of $1,000. He had 30 employees and three steam fire engines. Sexton got the job after the Mound Volunteer Fire Company, where he was chief, sold its engine and house at North Broadway and Brooklyn Street to the city for $250.

Some volunteer companies refused to quit. In August 1858, Sexton personally defended a plug with a heavy wrench, telling his covetous competitors, "Touch that plug and I'll break your heads."

One month later, city-paid firefighters celebrated their first anniversary with a robust parade. They marched along Washington Avenue in their black pantaloons, white shirts and waterproof hats. The engine companies, grown to seven, then faced off at Fifth and Pine streets to test their worth. The winner fired water 244 feet.

The next year, the last volunteer unit gave up.

Sexton was chief until Sept. 3, 1862, when Union soldiers threw him in the Gratiot Street Prison over his Southern sympathies. He got his job back in 1869 and served until 1885.

As the city grew in bounds, so did its fire department. In 1910, with the city population at 687,000, the department had 50 engines and 17 hook-and-ladder trucks, all drawn by teams of horses. The St. Louis Fire Department received its first motorized firetruck that same year and retired its last horse teams and steam-powered engines in a ceremony on March 25, 1927.

Read more stories from Tim O'Neil's Look Back series.