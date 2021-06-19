A look back • The day Homer G. Phillips was gunned down in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Homer G. Phillips grew up in Sedalia, Mo., son of a Methodist minister who had been a slave. Phillips studied law at Howard University in Washington and moved here just before the World's Fair in 1904. He married Ida Perle Alexander, an actress, and established himself as a lawyer.

Phillips became prominent in civil rights and politics. He was a founder of the Citizens' Liberty League, advocating for Blacks after city residents voted in 1916 to mandate segregation in housing. He was influential in the local Republican Party, a common affiliation for blacks before the New Deal, and made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1926. Republican mayors sought his advice.

Phillips also was a leader in getting a new hospital for Blacks, who used the inadequate City Hospital No. 2, a former medical college in the Mill Creek Valley. The city set money aside from a 1923 bond issue for the new hospital.

Blacks wanted their new hospital in a black neighborhood. White doctors wanted it next to City Hospital No. 1, south of downtown. Phillips persuaded city officials to build at St. Ferdinand Avenue and Whittier Street, in the Ville neighborhood, home to the black business class.