ST. LOUIS • Gen. John C. Fremont rode into town July 25, 1861, flanked by his retinue of plumed exiles from European revolutions. He and his wife, Jessie, established headquarters in a mansion at Eighth Street and Chouteau Avenue. From the balcony, Fremont smartly saluted a band's serenade.
Fremont's appointment to command the Department of the West won hearty praise from the Missouri Democrat, the city's pro-Republican newspaper. With Fremont, the newspaper promised, "nothing will be put off till tomorrow that can happen today."
If only it had turned out that way. Fremont's command of barely three months was marked by indecision, aloofness and grand statements that finally exasperated President Abraham Lincoln. In an era marked by flamboyant egos, Fremont was unusually full of himself.
Fremont made his reputation exploring the West, earning the nickname "Pathfinder." Over the objections of U.S. Sen. Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri, Fremont in 1841 eloped with the senator's teenage daughter, who was smart, eloquent and unintimidated. (Her father got over his pique later.)
Fremont became a senator from California and was the Republican Party's first presidential candidate in 1856.
His political and Missouri connections made Fremont the smart choice for the job. The week he arrived, the same Missouri State Convention that rejected secession in March was meeting to replace Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson, who had gone over to the Confederacy. Union Gen. Nathaniel Lyon was near Springfield, Mo., moving to fight rebels.
But the Fremonts spent most of their time in well-guarded seclusion. Fremont and his 150-man Body Guard charged through the city like royalty. Even Congressman Francis Blair Jr., Lincoln's man in St. Louis, had trouble getting a word with the Pathfinder.
Lyon was killed in a Union defeat at Wilson's Creek, near Springfield, on Aug. 10. Fremont bickered with Missouri's new governor, Hamilton Gamble, a Unionist who supported slavery. Confederate guerillas ranged freely.
On Aug. 30, after consulting only with his wife, Fremont issued a proclamation declaring that active rebels will be shot and their slaves "hereby declared freemen." It was too much for Lincoln, who feared losing conservative Unionists in the border states. He instructed Fremont to take it back. The Pathfinder refused.
Jessie Fremont traveled to Washington to educate Lincoln, but their meeting in the White House went poorly. On Nov. 3, Fremont received the order relieving him of command.
He left St. Louis and the army. He was the Radical Party's presidential candidate in 1864 until withdrawing before election day. He died in 1890, his widow in 1902.
Fremont did manage this — on Aug. 28, 1861, he gave the command of Cairo, Ill., to an eager former Army officer named Ulysses S. Grant.
