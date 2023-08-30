Maj. Gen. John C. Fremont, commander of the Union's Department of the West in St. Louis from July 25 to Nov. 3, 1861. Fremont appeared to be the obvious choice when President Abraham Lincoln appointed him. Famous as the "Pathfinder" for his explorations of the far West, Fremont was married to a daughter of Missouri's lion, Senator Thomas Hart Benton, and had been the Republican Party's first presidential candidate in 1856. But he also had a vast ego and a penchant for keeping his own counsel. Fremont's wife, Jessie, was intelligent, witty, and she had learned the ways of national politics at her father's side in Washington. The Fremonts moved into a mansion on Chouteau Avenue that was protected by a 150-soldier body guard camped nearby. His staff of junior officers made it hard for anybody to see the Pathfinder, which went down poorly with Unionists in the sharply divided city. On Aug. 30, he issued a proclamation that all rebels caught in armed insurrection will be shot and their slaves "hereby declared freemen." Lincoln, who was desperately trying to keep the slaveholding border states in the Union, blew his top. Jessie Fremont took a train to Washington to set the President straight, but the meeting went poorly. Gen. Fremont resigned from the Army. Remaining popular among dedicated abolitionists, Fremont was the presidential candidate of the Radical Party in 1864, although he withdrew shortly before election day. After the war, he was governor of the Arizona territory. He died in 1890 in New York. (Missouri History Museum)